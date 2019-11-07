No one was injured as the result of a multi-vehicle accident in Viroqua on Main Street near Fairgrounds Road, Wednesday, Nov. 6.
According to the Viroqua Police Department, Wendy McKittrick, 52, of Viroqua, lost control of her vehicle. Due to the road conditions, McKittrick was hit by another vehicle driven by Zechariah Borden, 29, of Viroqua. Two other vehicles attempted to avoid the first accident, and crashed into the fairgrounds' fence.
The Viroqua Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.
