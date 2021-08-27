Drug arrests made in Viroqua following traffic stop

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 9:34 p.m., a Vernon County deputy sheriff made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800-block of North Main Street in Viroqua. During the course of the traffic stop, the Viroqua Police Department's K-9 unit responded to the scene. K-9 Robbie was deployed for a sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of trained odors. A subsequent search of the vehicle located approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine packaged in several individual bags, along with other drug paraphernalia.