Drug arrests made in Viroqua following traffic stop

A Holmen woman and a La Crosse man were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Viroqua, Aug. 18.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 9:34 p.m., a Vernon County deputy sheriff made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800-block of North Main Street in Viroqua. During the course of the traffic stop, the Viroqua Police Department's K-9 unit responded to the scene. K-9 Robbie was deployed for a sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of trained odors. A subsequent search of the vehicle located approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine packaged in several individual bags, along with other drug paraphernalia.
The two occupants of the vehicle, Rebekka J. Ames, 32, of Holmen, and Michael J. Vandenbergh, 25, of La Crosse, were taken into custody and transported to the Vernon County Detention Center. Both were released the following day on signature bonds. Formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.