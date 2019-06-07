There will be a showing of the film, “Dying Green,” in the community room at the Viroqua Food Co-op, Thursday June 13. The film will begin at 6:30 p.m., with a discussion after.
“Dying Green” is a short documentary set in the foothills of the Appalachians and describes one man’s vision of using green burial to conserve land. The film focuses on the revolutionary idea that we can use our own death to fund land conservation and support wildlife preservation.
The showing of this film is the second in a three-part series exploring the development of natural burial grounds in the United States. The intention of the series is to begin a conversation about what we can envision here in western Wisconsin to care for our dead with minimal environmental impact while restoring or preserving valuable habitat.
The film series is sponsored by the Threshold Care Circle which exists as a community resource for those who interested in family directed and home funerals. For more information, visit www.thresholdcarecircle.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.