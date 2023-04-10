A bright, sunny afternoon greeted children and their adult companions who came to an Easter egg hunt in Coon Valley, Saturday.

The event, which was organized by Alia Henrichsen and the Coon Valley & Area Youth Foundation, drew about 85 children and adults to Knutson Memorial Library.

In addition to the outdoor egg hunt, the event included snacks, a craft station, the Easter Bunny handing out stuffed animals and being available for photos, and an egg draw for a treat bag.

Henrichsen, a senior studying political science at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, said her favorite part of the Easter egg hunt was seeing so many children of different ages walking to the library.

“I’m glad the weather is so nice,” she said. Henrichsen said the weather allowed the children to be outside and “get their energy out.”

Henrichsen will graduate in May. She said she’s planning a gap year, and may attend grad school.