Easter Bunny visits Westby FCCLA event
Easter Bunny visits Westby FCCLA event

Easter cheer filled the Westby Area Middle School commons, Saturday, as Westby FCCLA members hosted a spring event for children

FCCLA members set up different stations where children could create Easter crafts such as construction paper lambs decorated with cotton balls, yellow paper plate chicks and basket weave paper eggs. In addition, the Easter Bunny was on hand to greet children and their families and was available for photos.

About 60 children participated in the free event, which was offered for two hours in the morning and again in the afternoon.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

