Easter Bunny visits Westby FCCLA event

Easter cheer filled the Westby Area Middle School commons, Saturday, as Westby FCCLA members hosted a spring event for children
FCCLA members set up different stations where children could create Easter crafts such as construction paper lambs decorated with cotton balls, yellow paper plate chicks and basket weave paper eggs. In addition, the Easter Bunny was on hand to greet children and their families and was available for photos.
About 60 children participated in the free event, which was offered for two hours in the morning and again in the afternoon.
