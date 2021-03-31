Easter egg hunt planned in Westby

Members of the Westby Lions Club and Norseland Nursing Home are gearing up to host an Easter egg hunt on the nursing home grounds, 323 Black River Ave., Saturday, April 3, at 10 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine.

Children up to 10 years old or so are welcome to this completely outdoor event.

Areas will be roped off for the different age groups. In addition to the egg hunt, there will be an Easter Bunny visit and photo op, and Donna Rigby will be bringing a couple goats. There will be candy and prizes provided by the Lions club as in years past.