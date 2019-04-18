Vernon County youth will have opportunities to celebrate Easter with egg hunts and other special events this weekend.
De Soto
The De Soto Area Lions Club is sponsoring Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the De Soto Community Center, 57 Crawford St., on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. If the weather permits, there will be an Easter egg hunt.
Breakfast includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage and drinks for a freewill donation. Money raised at the breakfast will go toward scholarships the Lions present.
In conjunction with the breakfast, Lions members are having a food drive for the New Hope Food Pantry. Breakfast-goers are asked to bring a nonperishable food item.
Westby
An Easter egg hunt will take place at Norseland Nursing Home, 323 Black River Ave., at 10 a.m.
The egg hunt is sponsored by the Westby Lions Club, Edward Jones Investments-Todd Volden and Norseland Nursing Home.
Coon Valley
The Coon Valley and Area Youth Foundation will hold an Easter egg hunt Saturday at the Coon Valley Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., at 10:30 a.m.
Viroqua
Walmart staff will host their 30th annual Easter egg hunt in Eckhart Park Saturday at 1 p.m. sharp. The Easter Bunny will arrive by fire truck. If the weather is stormy, the hunt will be held inside the store.
