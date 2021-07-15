Economic development activity highlighted Vernon Economic Development Association annual meeting

Economic development activity in the county and the election of three new board members were the highlights of the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) annual meeting held May 19 on Zoom.
Sue Noble, VEDA executive director, reported conducting these activities in 2020:
- Promoted COVID assistance programs to more than 450 businesses and helped 15 businesses access COVID-related funding.
- Provided one-to-one counseling and resources to more than 85 businesses within Vernon County as well as from La Crosse, Trempealeau, Lancaster, Richland Center, Green Bay, Sheboygan, Madison, Milwaukee, and as far away as Chicago, Cedar Rapids, and Florida.
- Leveraged VEDA’s reputation in letters of support to Westby and Viroqua Business Park funders.
- Partnered with the UW Center for Co-ops to host an educational workshop on worker owned co-ops.
- With Board approval, sold a 5-acre lot of land next to the Food Enterprise Center to Ethos Green Power and reinvested in the Center through a water management project and roof renovations.
Another of Sue’s responsibilities is to provide coordination to Fifth Season Cooperative, a multi-stakeholder cooperative that brings local food to institutions and is one of the tenants at the Food Enterprise Center. Last year Fifth Season Cooperative:
- Generated more than $600,000 in sales for local food businesses in our region. Produce sales of $207,000 were paid to 25 farmers, with sales from 19 customers in markets stretching from Minneapolis, Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago.
- Fulfilled several new customers’ pandemic-related needs:
1) Participated in a pilot project with the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association to provide at-home child care centers with a box similar to a CSA box with fresh produce, dairy, meat and frozen items2) Sold frozen vegetable products to Chicago public schools and won a bid to supply fresh sweet potatoes to Minneapolis public schools next fall
3) Sourced local food items to a new restaurant that opened in Viroqua.
4) Sold $55,000 in produce to Tomato Mountain, supplying their Chicago CSA.
Community Hunger Solutions (CHS), another program of VEDA also operating out of the Food Enterprise Center, conducts a food recovery program that distributes to 13 area food pantries. In 2020 CHS delivered a total of 202,500 pounds of food including:
- 44,500 #/pints of local dairy (donated from Organic Valley);
- 74,000 # of local produce;
- 84,000 # of food through the USDA box program.
During the past year Community Hunger Solutions also:
- Operated a local box and USDA food box distribution at the Food Enterprise Center from July 2020 through May 2021.
- Paid $15,000 directly to local farmers through partnerships with Hunger Task Force Milwaukee and Power of 100 Driftless (food used to fill local food boxes for distribution).
- Continued serving food pantries in Hillsboro, Ontario, Cashton, Readstown, La Farge, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Boscobel, Viroqua, and Westby.
- Added these 3 new pantries amid the pandemic: Wilton, Hillsboro, Boscobel.
- Helped Grace Community Church in Ontario start a local food delivery program (through USDA and local food boxes from CHS).
- Added four new low-income housing facilities to its delivery schedule (La Farge, Gays Mills, Soldiers Grove and another in Westby).
- Increased the amount of dairy donated from Organic Valley, now regularly supplying eggs, milk, butter, and a huge variety of cheeses to local pantries and low-income housing (which house mostly elderly and disabled residents).
In 2020 CHS received grants from Bader Philanthropies, Associated Bank, Organic Valley, Hunger Relief Federation, Power of 100 Driftless, and numerous community folks. Thirty volunteers also helped CHS accomplish its work.
Sue shared that there are also 23 other tenants all supporting at least 85 jobs at the Food Enterprise Center. The tenants are:
- B&E’s Trees;
- Driftless Co-Option;
- Driftless Provisions, the newest tenant producing sausage with a USDA inspector on site;
- Fizzeology;
- GoMacro’s fulfillment and R&D departments. Production work continues at its Viola facility with all finished product coming to the Food Enterprise Center to be shipped out;
- Hemp Science;
- LuSa Organics;
- Oppenworks;
- River Valley Burgers;
- Scotchwood Candy Co.;
- Shade Haven;
- Sky Moon Imports;
- Sole Expressions Dance Studio;
- Wisco Pop;
- Wonderstate Coffee, formerly Kickapoo Coffee, now with 24 employees;
- Vernon Economic Development Association.
Seven other businesses maintain office or storage space at the Food Enterprise Center: Viroqua Food Coop, E3 Lighting, Ethos Green Power, Earthfire, Mastodon Valley Farm, Organic Valley, and Hansen Diversified.
In summary, Sue noted that through these many activities, VEDA is building wealth in the region, increasing its tax base, and improving the quality of life in our communities. VEDA’s work also creates opportunities for the community to be involved through investors supporting businesses at the Food Enterprise Center to grow and expand, and through generous community residents who support Community Hunger Solutions with their financial contributions and volunteer time.
Guest speaker Christina Dollhausen also shared her activities as Vernon County Economic Development Coordinator. Her contracted position with the county was created in 2018 when the Vernon County Board of Supervisors adopted an economic development strategy. Her goal, she said, is to “put Vernon County in the best light.”
She considers herself a community collaborator by connecting with all the county’s communities, promoting the county and all its assets, and also doing outreach to businesses.
“There have been many noteworthy developments in the last few years,” she said, including:
- Designing and implementing the new Vernon County website;
- Helping businesses impacted by floods in 2018 and getting more disaster recovery money for the county coming this fall;
- Some new workforce housing in Viola, Readstown and Coon Valley;
- Westby and Viroqua both have new business parks and Viola is expanding its business park;
- Outdoor recreational possibilities and future development in the planning stage in Readstown;
- Connecting tourism, economic development, and outreach in a new collaborative joint-marketing platform VisitVernonCounty.com;
- Writing a weekly tourism column “Vernon S. Quatch” in the Vernon County View newspaper;
Wisconsin’s U.S. Congressman Ron Kind also attended the meeting and shared updates on what is provided in the American Rescue Plan.
In other business, three new members were elected to the VEDA Board of Directors. They are:
- Hetti Brown, Executive Director of Couleecap, Inc. and vice chair of the Wisconsin Community Action Program among other area organizations;
- Kathleen Crittenden, who serves on the Viroqua Township Zoning Committee and other local organizations; and
- Staci Pieper, a project manager at Dairyland Power Cooperative and owner of the Driftwood Inn in Ontario
Profiles of these three women will be featured in future VEDA columns. Board members Mike Breckel, Kay Buck and Jeff Gohlke were also re-elected to serve on the Board.
For more information on VEDA, visit www.veda-wi.org or contact Sue at 608-638-8332 or at snoble@veda-wi.org.