Elected Vernon County officials to be sworn in Jan. 3

The administration of oaths of office will be held at the Vernon County Courthouse circuit courtroom, second floor, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.
Circuit Judge Darcy J. Rood will administer oaths of office for Sheriff Roy Torgerson, Clerk of Circuit Court Sheila Olson, Coroner Betty Nigh, Register of Deeds Lindsey Formanke and Highway Commissioner Phil Hewitt.
The master of ceremonies will be Lorn Goede, Vernon County Board chairman, and Pastor Don Ehler, Vernon County Sheriff's Office chaplain, will give the invocation and benediction.
Everyone is welcome to stay for refreshments and social hours in the jury deliberation area.