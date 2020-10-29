Election Day is Nov. 3, and Vernon County residents will help decide the outcomes in the presidential, congressional, legislative and state, and county elections.

The president/vice president race includes Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (Democratic), Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (Republican), Don Blankenship/William Mohr (Constitution), Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Spike Cohen (Libertarian Party) and Brian Carroll/Amar Patel (American Solidarity Party).

On the ballot for Congress District 3 are incumbent Ron Kind (Democratic) and Derrick Van Orden (Republican).

In the race for State Senator District 32 are Brad Pfaff (Democratic) and Dan Kapanke (Republican).

On the ballot for representative to Assembly District 96 are Josefine Jaynes (Democratic) and incumbent Loren Oldenburg (Republican).

Vernon County District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell (Republican) is running unopposed.

In the county election, Jody Audetat (Republican) and Alicia Leinberger (Independent of Party) are running for county clerk; and Karen DeLap (Republican) and Diane McGinnis (Honest and Ethical Independent) are running for county treasurer. Also on the ballot is Marilyn Hauge (Republican) who is running unopposed for register of deeds.

Westby school referendumIn the Westby Area School District voters will see two referendum questions on the ballot for both operational and capital needs in the district.

Question 1 asks for authorization to exceed the revenue limit by $1,200,000, $1,500,000, and $1,800,000 over a three-year period beginning with the 2021-22 school year to sustain educational programs and to operate the district.