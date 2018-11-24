Voting equipment used in Wisconsin elections is required to be audited after every General Election to ensure the accuracy of tabulation equipment using during that election. Wis. Stat. §7.08(6) is the embodiment of §301(a)(5) of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA).

According to a press release from Vernon County Clerk Ron Hoff, the Wisconsin Election Commission picks randomly at least one municipality in each county in Wisconsin. In Vernon County the town of Franklin was selected by Wisconsin Election Commission. On Nov. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at a posted meeting by the town of Franklin in the Vernon County Boardroom of the Courthouse Annex a hand recount of the two Edge voting machines was conducted. Five hundred thirty-nine (539) total voters were reported in the town of Franklin and no discrepancies were found in hand recounting the Edge Voting machines results.

