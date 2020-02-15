Elisa Dubey, Jared Anderson named Viroqua Area Rotary Seniors of the Month

Elisa Dubey and Jared Anderson have been selected Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for January.
Dubey’s senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include AP statistics, anatomy and physiology, Asian art history, creative writing, Italian literature, women’s studies, advance art, Western civilization and film study.
Her school activities are serving as Laurel Theatre producer, Laurel class president and library council treasurer. She is starting and organizing a civics club for the school.
Dubey’s community activities include organizing Diversity Day, and volunteering for various organizations and events for, and in, the community.
In her spare time, she enjoys reading and art.
After graduation, Dubey’s future plans include studying psychology and moving to Italy to attend school there.
Her parents are Marinella Pro and Mark Dubey.
Anderson’s classes include AP English, AP calculus, AP U.S. history, AP environmental science, Chemistry I, band, web design and programing and YTY Pre-calculus II.
His school activities include National Honor Society president, concert band, pep ban, basketball, tennis, football, forensics, Medieval Feast, host of the Viroqua arts award (The Hawkies), State Solo Ensemble (he’s attended three times) and art club.
In the community, Anderson is a member of his church youth group, is a Kwik Trip employee, is an altar server at church and helps serve at St. Mary’s annual turkey dinner. He is a former employee at the Skinny Dip in Lansing, Iowa.
His hobbies include writing, meditation, guitar, piano, reading and acting.
Anderson plans to major in business management and human resources, and minor in communication arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
His parents are Joel and Kathryn Anderson.