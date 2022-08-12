Elizabeth Summers hired as Valley Stewardship Network's new executive director

Since her childhood in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Beth Summers has held a deep passion for preserving biological diversity. After receiving a B.S. in Wildlife Ecology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she worked as an itinerant biologist, following her love of avian ecology to Australia, Nevada, California, Northern Wisconsin, South Carolina and Florida. She earned an M.S. in Wildlife and Fisheries Science from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she developed assessment models for bottomland hardwood forest restorations using avian and amphibian community metrics. She was employed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where her work focused on assessment tools for headwater streams in Appalachia.