Elizabeth Summers hired as Valley Stewardship Network's new executive director

Valley Stewardship Network (VSN) welcomes Elizabeth Summers as its new executive director.
Since her childhood in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Beth Summers has held a deep passion for preserving biological diversity. After receiving a B.S. in Wildlife Ecology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she worked as an itinerant biologist, following her love of avian ecology to Australia, Nevada, California, Northern Wisconsin, South Carolina and Florida. She earned an M.S. in Wildlife and Fisheries Science from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she developed assessment models for bottomland hardwood forest restorations using avian and amphibian community metrics. She was employed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where her work focused on assessment tools for headwater streams in Appalachia.
In 2016, Summers returned to Wisconsin with her family to start a small vegetable business called Birdsong Ridge Farm, where she and her husband have worked to build soil composition and habitat on land previously planted with conventional corn and soybeans. In her spare time, she enjoys playing piano and fiddle, gardening and paddling.