Elroy man arrested for theft of catalytic converters in rural Hillsboro

An Elroy man has been arrested for the theft of catalytic converters.

On Feb. 9, at 9:32 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office was notified of the theft of several catalytic converters from United Cooperative, rural Hillsboro. A suspect used a cutting tool to remove the catalytic converters from several vehicles of the company's fleet. An investigation was begun by the sheriff's office. By the end of the same day, all of the stolen catalytic converters were recovered, and Joseph B. Hodge, 36, of Elroy, was identified as the suspect.

On Feb. 10, at 3:09 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Elroy Police Department, executed a search warrant at a residence on Main Street in the city of Elroy. The search recovered further evidence in regards to the theft of catalytic converters. The suspect was not located at that time.

On Feb. 11, the Elroy Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Hodge was the passenger. Hodge was taken into custody on Vernon County's charges. Methamphetamine paraphernalia was recovered during the traffic stop. Hodge was transported to the Vernon County Detention Center and booked in on the following charges: Burglary, four counts of theft, four counts of criminal damage to property, and felony bail jumping. Charges have been filed through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.

Hodge is being held at the Vernon County Detention Center on a cash bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0