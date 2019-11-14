An Elroy man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover, Thursday, Nov. 14, on State Hwy. 33 near County Road WW, in the town of Hillsboro.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, it received a 9-1-1 call at 7:42 a.m. reporting the rollover. Karl E. Gross, 61, was traveling west on State Hwy. 33 in his 2005 Ford F350. As Gross was negotiating a curve, he lost control on the ice-covered bridge surface. The vehicle slid across the road and down an embankment, overturning and coming to rest on its side. Gross was the only occupant. He was assisted from the vehicle with help from the Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro Ambulance Service. Gross refused treatment on the scene but was taken to Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service and the Hillsboro Fire Department assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
