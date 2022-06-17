Elroy woman injured in one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 33

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 9:52 a.m. Barbara Langer, 69, was operating a vehicle traveling west on State Hwy. 33 when she veered off of the road, losing control. Her vehicle went down an embankment and came back up, striking a guardrail and coming to rest. Langer was breathing but unconscious at the scene. She was transported to St. Josephs Hospital in Hillsboro and then flown by Gundersen Air to Gundersen Health System for evaluation.