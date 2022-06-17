 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elroy woman injured in one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 33

Langer crash

Barbara Langer, 69, was operating a vehicle traveling west on State Hwy. 33 June 16 when she veered off of the road, losing control.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

An Elroy woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident, June 16, on State Hwy. 33 near the Juneau County line in the town of Hillsboro.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 9:52 a.m. Barbara Langer, 69, was operating a vehicle traveling west on State Hwy. 33 when she veered off of the road, losing control. Her vehicle went down an embankment and came back up, striking a guardrail and coming to rest. Langer was breathing but unconscious at the scene. She was transported to St. Josephs Hospital in Hillsboro and then flown by Gundersen Air to Gundersen Health System for evaluation.

Airbags did not deploy upon contact and Langer was wearing her seat belt.

The Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro First Responders and Perterson's Garage assisted at the scene.

