The Vernon County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle fire on U.S. Hwy. 14/61 south of Viroqua Sunday at 4:11 p.m.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about the vehicle fire on U.S. Hwy. 14/61 and Offerdahl Road in the town of Franklin. Andrew H. Olson, 41, of Richland Center was operating a vehicle westbound on U.S. Hwy. 14/61 when the dashboard indicator battery light came on. Olson also said a little smoke started in the engine compartment. Olson pulled his vehicle to the side of the road. Olson reported that vehicle suddenly shut off and heavy smoke and flames started to come from the engine compartment. Olson exited the vehicle and moved to safety.
The first deputy on scene reported the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The Viroqua Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. Because the fire was large and close to the road, U.S. Hwy. 14/61 was shut down for a short time while emergency crews worked. One traffic lane was quickly opened and motorists were able to safely move through the scene. The vehicle sustained heavy fire damage and had to be towed from the scene. Tri-State Ambulance also responded.
