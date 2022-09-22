 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emergency loans available to Vernon County farmers

Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans are available to Farmers in Vernon County who have suffered severe physical losses only based upon physical damages and losses caused by severe storms that occurred June 13 through June 15, 2022.

Actual loss loans for physical damages to property destroyed or damaged will be based upon the allowable cost associated with repairing or replacing the property destroyed or damaged.

Also, the damaged or destroyed property must be essential to the continuation of the operation. Interest rate for actual loss loans not to exceed $500,000 is currently three and three quarters percent (3.750%).

FSA is prohibited from making loans to applicants who can obtain credit elsewhere.

Farmers who feel they have sustained a qualifying loss and desire more information should check with the FSA office located at 220 Airport Road, Viroqua.

The deadline for filing applications is May 14, 2023.

