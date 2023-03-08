Emery Bork, Vernon County UW-Madison, Division of Extension, received three different awards from the Wisconsin Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals (WAE4-HYDP) through their annual recognition program: 2023 Achievement in Service Award, Video Program Communicator Award, and the Greg Yost Memorial Youth in Leadership Award. These awards recognize excellence in service, communication, and implementation of youth leadership programming conducted by Extension.

Bork began her position as 4-H Educator in Vernon County in the summer of 2018 and has worked hard to support and grow 4-H. She has improved the countywide project base, formed strong connections with 4-H volunteers, integrated inclusion and diversity programming, and embraced technology and virtual programming. Bork, along with her Youth Leadership Project team and Richland County colleague, Karleen Craddock, offered a program in 2022 on disability awareness. This program was honored with the Greg Yost Memorial Youth in Leadership Award, as it caused large impacts statewide on how 4-H embraces youth that live with a disability and includes them in programming.

When the pandemic began, adaptation and the continued offering of programming for 4-H families were at the forefront of her mind. Bork was one of the first in the state to begin offering virtual programming via Zoom and had well over 1,000 participants in her first series. She went on to adapt and create novel virtual programming: concerts and performances streamed to nursing homes, stargazing sessions within a ‘camp in the box’ program, poultry and rabbit showmanship judging competitions, and more. Emery worked with her husband’s media company, Earthship Media, to establish a Vernon County 4-H YouTube channel, posting informational videos and event recaps — earning her the Video Program Communicator Award.

Bork describes herself as a quiet individual that likes to work in the background, come up with new ideas, write curriculum, and make connections in the community. She is passionate about rabbits and poultry and volunteers regularly with the American Harlequin Rabbit Club. The Achievement in Service Award recognizes Bork’s professional accomplishments and improvements, as well as her involvement and volunteerism in the community.

The Video Program Communicator Award and the Greg Yost Memorial Youth in Leadership Award application will be forwarded to the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents (NAE4-HA) for national recognition if selected at regional and national competitions.