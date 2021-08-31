Encaustic artist Deb Munson is September Guest at VIVA Gallery

Deb Munson is the September guest artist at VIVA Gallery in Viroqua and M’Lou Wilkie is the gallery’s featured member artist.

Munson is an encaustic and mixed media artist; her main focus is encaustic art. Encaustics involve hot wax painting, the process of using heated medium to which colored pigments have been added. Molten medium is then applied to a surface. She is a self-taught artist working out of an upcycled chicken coop now known as Coop Studio.

She and her husband, Paul, are originally from La Crosse and currently reside on a hobby farm outside of Stoddard. Her family consists of four grown children, six grandchildren, Golden Doodles, Bernie and Norman, and two cats.

Munson was first introduced to the medium from a family member. After researching the history of encaustics she purchased the minimal amount of items needed to try it out and never looked back. She finds the process calming and meditative. There is a mindfulness in doing each piece with the added benefit of the bees-wax/dammar resin aroma a soft and natural smell.

Wilkie grew up on the East Coast and has made her home in the Driftless Area for over 30 years. She is a retired art teacher now enjoying making art and having it exclusively displayed at VIVA Gallery.