Encaustic artist Deb Munson is September Guest at VIVA Gallery

Deb Munson is the September guest artist at VIVA Gallery in Viroqua and M’Lou Wilkie is the gallery’s featured member artist.
Munson is an encaustic and mixed media artist; her main focus is encaustic art. Encaustics involve hot wax painting, the process of using heated medium to which colored pigments have been added. Molten medium is then applied to a surface. She is a self-taught artist working out of an upcycled chicken coop now known as Coop Studio.
She and her husband, Paul, are originally from La Crosse and currently reside on a hobby farm outside of Stoddard. Her family consists of four grown children, six grandchildren, Golden Doodles, Bernie and Norman, and two cats.
Munson was first introduced to the medium from a family member. After researching the history of encaustics she purchased the minimal amount of items needed to try it out and never looked back. She finds the process calming and meditative. There is a mindfulness in doing each piece with the added benefit of the bees-wax/dammar resin aroma a soft and natural smell.
Wilkie grew up on the East Coast and has made her home in the Driftless Area for over 30 years. She is a retired art teacher now enjoying making art and having it exclusively displayed at VIVA Gallery.
She primarily designs and creates stained glass windows. She loves being outside and is especially attracted to water; inspiration comes from there. In her work she tries to express the delicate balance of environment and all beings living in that environment. Her windows include a mix of transparent and opaque glass. Color, texture and composition are key to design.
Wilkie is also a jeweler, beading is her main medium. Certain beading techniques such as brick stitch and peyote techniques are used to create select pieces. She also uses stone and glass beads in her work. Attention to col-or combinations and texture are important in jewelry creation as well.
VIVA Gallery has once again put open house/artist reception First Thursday on hold. Rooted Spoon is not having a dinner in September, as Dani and Mike are celebrating an anniversary.
Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays by chance at this time. Wearing of masks is required. Check out www.vivagallery.net for more information.