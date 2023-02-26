English Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive with Versiti on Thursday, March 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the English Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 741 North East Ave., Viroqua.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 877-232-4376 or sign up online at https://donate.wisconsin.versiti.org.

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to Versiti. Donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative. With the nation’s blood supply experiencing critical shortages, donations are needed more than ever.

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. Appointments are preferred to ensure a quick and convenient donation, but walk-in donors are also welcome. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.