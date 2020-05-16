Enrollment available for Viroqua Elementary School pre-kindergarten

Enrollment is available for students who are age eligible to attend pre-kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year. Viroqua Elementary School pre-kindergarten meets full days, two days a week. There is a Monday/Thursday section and a Tuesday/Friday section.
Guidelines: Birth date should fall between Sept. 2, 2015 and Sept. 1, 2016.
Students who currently have registration materials on file (by returning them at Child Development Days) do not need to complete additional paperwork at this time. Registered students will receive a mailing the first week of June with more information about pre-kindergarten for the upcoming school year.
If you have questions, or need to receive registration materials, contact Brenda Haugrud, Viroqua Elementary School secretary, at 608-637-7071 or 608-606-2710, or bhaugrud@viroquablackhawk.org.
