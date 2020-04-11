Entries invited for flea market, arts and crafts show at Gays Mills Apple Festival

Vendors are invited to exhibit and sell their work at the annual Apple Festival in Gays Mills. The 2020 Apple Festival will be Friday-Sunday, Sept. 25-27, along Main Street and the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
The Gays Mills Lions Club sponsors two vendor shows at the county fairgrounds: the arts and crafts show, and the flea market. The arts and crafts show is on Saturday and Sunday, while the flea market is held all three days. (For information on vendor spaces along Main Street, call the village clerk's office at 608-735-4341.)
In addition to the arts and crafts show and flea market, Apple Festival includes a carnival, music, dancing, a fun run/walk, a Sunday afternoon parade, food vendors and other festivities.
Information about Apple Festival, including registration forms, is available by emailing gaysmillslionsclub@gmail.com or by leaving a message at the Lions Club voice mailbox at 608-735-4667. Mail may be sent to: P.O. Box 56, Gays Mills, WI 54631.
