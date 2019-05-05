Vendors are invited to exhibit and sell their work at the annual Apple Festival in Gays Mills. The 2019 Apple Festival will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-29 along Main Street and on the Crawford County Fairgrounds in Gays Mills.
The Gays Mills Lions Club sponsors two vendor shows at the county fairgrounds — the arts and crafts show and the flea market. The arts and crafts show is Saturday and Sunday, while the flea market is held all three days.
In addition to the arts and crafts show and flea market, Apple Festival includes a carnival, music, dancing, the fun run/walk, the Sunday afternoon parade, many food vendors and other festivities.
Information about Apple Festival, including registration forms, is available by emailing gaysmillslionsclub@gmail.com or by leaving a message in the Lions voice mailbox at 608-735-4667. Mail may be sent to P.O. Box 56, Gays Mills WI 54631.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.