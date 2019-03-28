The Wisconsin Jersey Breeders Association is accepting entries for the 21st Wisconsin Jersey Spring Spectacular Show, May 3-4, in Viroqua.
Registered Jersey cattle from across the Midwest will circle the ring as breeders distinguish themselves in the industry. The annual event will be held at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. Showmanship begins on Friday, May 3. The cattle show will start with winter heifers at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 4.
The deadline to enter is Monday, April 15. For more information, contact Karla Peterson at by phone/text at 608-606-1818, or email at karlap2008@live.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.