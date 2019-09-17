The village of Stoddard is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The project involves the replacement of water mains along Main Street, portions of Badger Street, Division Street, School Street, Cottage Street and Birch Street in the village.
Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, in accordance with the SDWLP federal requirement 40 C.F.R. Section 35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted prior to funding this project. The SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
The SDWLP is soliciting public comments regarding this decision and potential environmental impacts of this project. Written or verbal comments are encouraged. Provide comments to Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, Department of Natural Resources, P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707, or 608-266-9955 by Sept. 30.
Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the Department of Natural Resources' consideration of the impacts of the project and reasonable alternatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.