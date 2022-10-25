 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ettrick man injured in dump truck crash

Crash Maliszewski

Mark Maliszewski, 50, of Ettrick received a minor injury Oct. 24 when his dump truck tipped over on East Ridge Road.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

An Ettrick man was injured in a dump truck crash Oct. 24 on East Ridge Road near Olson Road in the town of Christiana.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 10:12 a.m. Mark Maliszewski, 50, was traveling east on East Ridge Road in his dump truck loaded with about 71,000 pounds of gravel, when he lost control. Maliszewski traveled off the shoulder and down the ditch before the dump truck tipped over, causing part of the load to spill.

Maliszewski was able to exit safely and was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital with a minor injury. He was wearing his seat belt.

The Westby Police Department, Westby-Christiana Fire Department, Westby First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance and Goldbeck Towing assisted at the scene.

