Ettrick man injured in dump truck crash

An Ettrick man was injured in a dump truck crash Oct. 24 on East Ridge Road near Olson Road in the town of Christiana.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 10:12 a.m. Mark Maliszewski, 50, was traveling east on East Ridge Road in his dump truck loaded with about 71,000 pounds of gravel, when he lost control. Maliszewski traveled off the shoulder and down the ditch before the dump truck tipped over, causing part of the load to spill.