Evers appoints Lindsey Formanek as Vernon County Register of Deeds

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Dec. 1 announced his appointment of Lindsey Formanek to serve as Vernon County Register of Deeds. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Marilyn Hauge, effective Dec. 31. Formanek will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends on Jan. 5, 2025.

“Lindsey Formanek is well-qualified to carry out the duties of Vernon County Register of Deeds,” said Evers. “With previous experience as deputy register of deeds, she will continue to have a positive impact on Vernon County in this new role.”

Formanek is a Vernon County native and a graduate of Viroqua High School. She has served as the deputy register of deeds in Vernon County since 2021.

“I am extremely honored to accept the appointment of Vernon County Register of Deeds by Governor Evers,” said Formanek. “I truly appreciate his confidence in me and look forward to serving the citizens of Vernon County in this capacity. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as deputy register of deeds under Marilyn Hauge and will continue to carry on exceptional customer service for the citizens of Vernon County. Thank you to my family, friends, and colleagues within Vernon County for the continued support and encouragement.”