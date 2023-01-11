Evers appoints Viroqua's Paul Buhr to the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed longtime dairy farmer of Viroqua, Paul Buhr, to the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB). Buhr’s appointment is effective Jan. 20, filling the vacancy created by William Bruins’ resignation, which was effective at the end of 2022.

“Paul has deep roots as a Wisconsin dairy farmer and dedicated himself to ensuring our farmers and resources are getting the protection they need,” said Gov. Evers. “He is a strong advocate and champion for land and water conservation, and he understands that protecting our environment and family farms is a priority for Wisconsin’s future. I look forward to working with him and have no doubt he will bring a vast amount of knowledge to the DNR board.”

“I am honored to represent the farmers of Wisconsin on the DNR Board,” said Buhr. “Preserving our natural resources while producing our food is a challenge and a goal of everyone in agriculture.”

Buhr graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science. Buhr previously owned and operated Rabur Holsteins, an elite breeding herd of Registered Holstein cattle, for 45 years. For 37 years, the herd received the prestigious Holstein USA Progressive Breeders Award.

Over the years, Buhr has been honored with the Wisconsin Master Agriculturalist Award, the Wisconsin Holstein Distinguished Breeder Award and, together with his family, the 1998 Dairy Farm of the Year Award. He currently serves on the Viroqua Area Foundation Board, the Wisconsin Mutual Insurance Advisory Board, and the Vernon County Holstein Board. In 2019, he served on the Executive Committee for the National Holstein Convention and co-chaired the National Genetics Conference. In 2020, the dairy herd was dispersed, and the farm has transitioned from a focus on dairying to raising cash crops.

Buhr currently also serves as one of Gov. Evers’ appointees on the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) Board and will resign from that position before beginning his role on the NRB.