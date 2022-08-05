Evers, Timberlake visit Westby-Christiana Fire District to highlight EMS grant

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake visited the Westby-Christiana Fire District, Tuesday, Aug. 2, to highlight his investment to support and expand Wisconsin’s emergency medical services (EMS) systems.

The Westby-Christiana Fire District received a $15,000 Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Grant earlier this year to purchase a new LUCAS CPR compression device. Evers highlighted the more than $73,000 in supplemental funding that Vernon County is eligible to receive. With this supplemental investment, the La Farge Area EMS, Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service are eligible to receive more than $91,500 in Funding Assistance Program (FAP) grants.

“Our first responders play an absolutely vital role in the safety and security of our communities, and no matter what the emergency or where we live, we count on EMS providers to be there for us when we need them most,” Evers said.

“But for too long, EMS providers and our local partners have been doing more with less, having to make tough decisions and even reduce or cut services that keep our communities safe,” Evers continued. “These folks know their communities best, so we’re getting them the resources with the flexibility to decide what they need to best serve their communities, keep Wisconsinites safe, and do their important work.”

Evers in his 2022 State of the State address announced a $20 million investment to support EMS providers statewide, with $12 million allocated for one-time flexible grants for smaller, under-resourced EMS providers ineligible for certain state grants and the remaining $8 million reserved for FAP grants.

Kevin Dean, Westby EMS chief, said they are a volunteer EMS organization and don’t bill for services. He said they survive on donations and to receive a grant is appreciated. He said the number of volunteers is decreasing and they do more with less.

“To get a grant is helpful,” Dean said. He said the LUCAS CPR compression device helps the Westby EMS crew to be more efficient and frees up a responder to do other work on a patient.

Dean said the device was purchased a few months ago, and has already been used on patients. “It helps our residents. We are all volunteers and do this on the side… We care about what we do... When we get support from the state and local (supporters) it’s appreciated. With the grant and local money it will help grow our quality of care.”

“Being able to access medical care quickly can provide life-saving minutes for families during their greatest time of need,” Timberlake said. “This investment gives a boost to our state's EMS providers who are facing many challenges and risking their lives every day to protect the health and safety of their communities.”

Evers and Timberlake also made stops in Peshtigo and Wausau before coming to Westby in the afternoon.