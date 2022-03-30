Extra Effort: Cashton's Bryan Rivera stays positive as he pursues citizenship

Bryan Rivera’s ultimate career goal is to one day work in law enforcement as a deputy sheriff, and he isn’t letting the challenges of pursuing citizenship get in his way.

“You definitely have to have a positive mindset and just be hopeful that it will all work out in the end,” Rivera wrote in an email. “Control what you can control, and I can control my attitude towards the situation and I can control how I prepare myself for the future. My family has also been extremely helpful in this situation, especially my mother who is the one who has set up everything for me to be at the place that I am at. Sometimes she works 12 hour days at her job and she still manages to help us out at the house and remains selfless and only wants her kids to have a better life than she did growing up. She truly has been an inspiration for me and has helped me stay motivated on facing this challenge in my life.

“I feel like this story should be about her and the thousands of other parents like her who contribute so much to this country only to get so little in return just to give their families a better life.”

That positive attitude and steadfastness has earned the Cashton High School senior a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

Rivera said two of his buddies — Alec Wall and Gabe Peterson — have inspired him while he’s been a student at CHS.

“Both of their families have done a lot for me and have played a huge role in inspiring me to reach my goals,” he said. “They both show tremendous discipline in their lives which motivates me to better myself. They both inspire me to look on the bright side of things and not get bummed out about the situation.”

Rivera said he has always wanted to be a police officer. “I think it started from a very young age when I used to play cops and robbers with my toy cars and I just knew that it was my dream to become a cop in life. Obviously like a lot of kids my age I went through the phase of wanting or thinking that I was going to make it to the NFL, but once I grew out of that phase I went back to wanting to become a cop.

“I like people and I especially like helping people or helping people with problems,” he said. “I would say the classes that have helped me prepare for this are my psychology class and sociology class. These classes are all about people and how or why we do the things we do. I feel taking these two classes definitely helps me understand more.”

Before reaching his goal of being a police officer, Rivera wants to find an “in demand” trade at Western Technical College.

He has considered welding; however, Rivera is also interested in HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning). “My older brother, Gustavo, is already gaining experience and knowledge in this field because he has been working at an HVAC company for several years now. I’m interested in HVAC because maybe I would be able to do something with my brother and start doing our own jobs.”

This school year, Rivera focused on playing football as his extracurricular activity. “I only played football this year, and man was it the best year of my life and I would do anything to run it back just one more time. If you know our team history and our team journey then you would definitely believe it was the plot for a movie. Football is also another thing that has helped me in my life. I now just focus on school and lift weights after or before school.”

Outside of school, Rivera does chores at Terry’s Chicken Barn. “I enjoy doing chores at Terry’s Chicken Barn,” he said.

Greg Stritchko, who is the school counselor at Cashton Public Schools, said when Rivera was a child he was very shy, but with time came out of his shell and matured.

“He seemed introverted and, though he was nice, he didn’t have many friends,” Stritchko wrote in an email. “As he proceeded through his middle school years, he found his voice and used his social maturity to lure the best of friends. Bryan was on a losing football team when he first started in high school. He ended up playing for our first state qualifying team in decades; and it had to do with the combined leadership of the players in his class that made it happen.”

“Because I tend to be the bilingual liaison between the school and Cashton community, I knew he was undocumented, so we had candid conversation about what it would take to attain citizenship,” Stritchko said. “His plan to make himself marketable so he could attain his green card (which is actually blue); and five years of work and good behavior he would qualify for citizenship status. He’s already passed the citizenship exam, and only wants to normalize like his peers.”

Stritchko said Rivera is a role model for fellow students.

“Bryan, as I’ve stated, helped take a team from zero to hero,” Stritchko said. “He’s also known to be very strong, of character and muscle; but he handles himself with such humility that one can only conclude that he is the perfect person to wield such power. He is magnanimous and a role model that I count on to set the paradigm for up-and-coming students. The results of his quest for citizenship will serve as a model for future students unfortunate enough to be in his position. I feel he will have an impact on our school well past his graduation.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

