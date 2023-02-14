Westby Area High School’s Darik Moilien has been able to overcome numerous challenges, including the loss of his mother when he was very young.

His mother, Crystal, died when he was 3 years old. Moilien said he had “no grasp” what it was like at such a young age. “I knew it was tough on my dad.”

Moilien also has an older brother who has special needs. “Dad and I have more responsibilities (like) cleaning up.”

Jennie Marx, family and consumer sciences instructor and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) adviser, nominated Moilien for the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award because of his perseverance.

“Darik is one of the kindest souls you will ever meet,” Marx said in an email. “He is always extremely polite and genuine, patient, and open-minded. If you would not know Darik personally, you would never know what this young man endures every day. His family life is far from ‘normal.’ He lost his mother at a young age, his father (is) partially handicapped and his older brother has special needs. Darik tries hard to balance all of the struggles at home along with school and friends. Between the amazing support he receives from his father and his friend group, Darik has learned how to survive. He is a hard worker and always has his work done on time. This is what has always impressed me the most about Darik. He will never allow all of ‘extra’ stuff in his life pull him down but will use it as strength to rise above and conquer the challenge.”

Marx said Moilien has grown during his high school years. “He is extremely shy but has learned how to push himself by joining organizations such as FCCLA, FFA, drama, forensics and band to name a few. He is at school early for music practices and stays late for meetings and pep-bands. He has taken on leadership roles within some of his organizations and is a leader in and out of the classroom.”

His extra-curricular activities have included playing alto saxophone in the band, singing in the choir, being on the robotics team for the past two years, being involved in FFA and FCCLA and performing in the musical this school year. In the summer of 2022, Moilien was a member of the State FFA Honors Band and played at the State FFA Convention; the band also performed at the Wisconsin State Fair.

In the community, Moilien has helped the Coon Valley Conservation Club set up its 3-D bow shoot and has helped at his church in Coon Valley. “Since COVID they’ve livestreamed services and I help with that. Some people can’t make it to the service.”

The senior said he feels he has grown during his time at WAHS. “I think I’ve become more mature, especially since middle school. I’m more able to take on more responsibilities and not give up.” Moilien said that has involved being kind to others, listening to others, not being disrespectful and doing chores around the house.

Moilien enjoys doing things with his hands, and is planning to have a design-related career. After graduation he plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

“I really like art and drawing and coming up with designs of things,” Moilien said. “I recently took up woodworking. I started at school and found out we had woodworking machines at home.”

His interest in woodworking began sophomore year when he took a class and he continued doing it at home.

Moilien said the art and woodworking classes helped him make the decision to purse his career goal. “You start (art) your freshman year and they help you along and after six semesters you can do your own thing.”

Marx said all of the Westby nominations for the Extra Effort Award were so deserving this year.

“Darik is just the tip of the iceberg of wonderful students we have,” she said. “Darik gives me hope as a teacher for the future. Knowing that he will be out in the world doing extraordinary things gives me encouragement that our students will make a lasting impact on the world. Knowing that I once had him as a student, an FCCLA member, and soon to be a Westby High alumni give us all at Westby a huge sense of pride. He is an exceptional young man and I am honored to have spent time with him.”

Extra Effort partners with the La Crosse Community Foundation. Your non-taxable donations will help boost the scholarships the students receive.

To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main St., Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.

