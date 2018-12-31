Driftless Dialogue: Falconry will be presented at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center Saturday, Jan. 12 from 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m.
This talk, back by popular demand, is part of KVR’s Winter Festival event. River Valley Raptor experts will share their knowledge on raptors and other wildlife. There will even be live birds.
This talk is sponsored by the UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, the Kickapoo Nuzum Fund and Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. The talk is free and open to the public. No registration required.
The KVR Visitor Center is located at S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge.
