Fall back safely with tips from ReadyWisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – As daylight saving time ends this weekend and the clocks turn back, ReadyWisconsin encourages everyone to use that extra hour to conduct safety checks around their home. Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 a.m.

“The time change is an excellent opportunity to make sure your emergency kits are stocked up and ready for the winter months ahead,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “Carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms are two of the most critical early warning systems in your home. Now is a great time to make sure they are working properly.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin averaged 21 deaths each year between 2016-20 due to carbon monoxide poisoning. In 2021, the state reported 370 emergency department visits and 35 hospitalizations due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Meanwhile, the National Fire Protection Association said three out of every five home fire deaths in the U.S. occurred when smoke detectors were either not present or were not working properly.

This weekend, take time to make sure these devices have fresh batteries and check whether they may need to be replaced. Smoke detectors should be replaced every ten years and carbon monoxide detectors should be replaced every five years. November is also a good time to have your home furnace checked and tuned up, so it’s ready for colder weather.

If you have a home emergency kit, check for expired products or items that may have been used up and need to be replaced. Pay attention to the expiration dates on items such batteries, first aid supplies and food. Having these kits fully stocked will be appreciated if you lose power this winter or are unable to leave home because of a winter storm.

With colder temperatures showing up more often, snowy weather could be in the forecast soon. Update your vehicle emergency kit and ensure you have items in it such as a cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks, a blanket, and a set of jumper cables.

Find a full checklist for what home and vehicle emergency kits should include at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-kit/.

For tips on emergency preparedness visit https://readywisconsin.wi.gov. You can also follow ReadyWisconsin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.