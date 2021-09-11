Fall Fest to be held in Ferryville Sept. 18

Fall Fest will be held in Sugar Creek Park, Ferryville, Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ferryville Farmers Market is the organizer for this event and puts out the welcome mat for all visitors, both local and those who have traveled from a distance.

Visit the arts and crafts vendors such as Beki Biesterfelt, local fabric artist. Shop the Amish baskets, quilts, baked goods and produce. Check out Larry Wilson and Alyce Salmon for bakery, infused vinegars, produce and apples. Find novelty towels, masks, walnuts, maple syrup, jams and jellies. Peggy Thompson has a variety of her handmade and superb soaps for your Christmas stocking items. Hurda’s Kountry Krafts delights everyone with the creative yard art by Larry Hurda – all originals and made by him. Janelle Anderson and family feature bakery, handmade candles, art, crafts and salsas just to name only a few of the shopping options waiting for customers. Credit/cebit cards, SNAP and EBT cards accepted.

Music provided by Cowboy Al. Brat fry by Ferryville Fire and Emergency Medical Responders. Enjoy your free cup of Wonderstate coffee and maybe buy a bag of beans to take with you.

Vendor registrations are open up to 9 a.m. on Sept. 18 for a fee of $25. Electrical hook up is $3.

For more information, contact market manager Janelle Anderson at 715-216-1411 or Sherry Quamme at 920-210-4560.

