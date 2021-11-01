Fall Migration Day planned in Ferryville

The annual Fall Migration Day will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the River View Park observation deck in the middle of Ferryville.

Scopes will be set up by Dan Jackson and Michael White for better viewing of the migrating waterfowl. Swans, bald eagles, herons, white pelicans, and many species of ducks are all possibilities. Treats will be provided. This event is for every level of birder and for families who want an outside activity in the morning.

For more information, call Joanne White at 319-240-5692 and leave a message. Your call will be returned. More information will also be on the Ferryville Facebook pages.

The Driftless Center in Lansing, Iowa, will also be hosting its annual Birding Festival beginning at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and all day Saturday, Nov. 13. Details are available on the Allamakee County Conservation Facebook page or by calling the Driftless Center 563-538-0400.

