Fall Migration Day planned in Ferryville

The annual Fall Migration Day at Ferryville’s River View Park (in the middle of the village at the overlook) will be held Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9-11 a.m. Spotting scopes will be set up, and Dan Jackson of the La Crosse Audubon Society will be on hand to help with waterfowl identification.
This event celebrates the annual migration of the birds that travel the Mississippi River Flyway in the spring and the fall. Possible sightings that day could be bald eagles, tundra swans, white pelicans, hawks, egrets, herons, and a variety of ducks. Some years birders have seen huge flocks of canvasback ducks at this event. Ferryville is the smallest community that shares Bird City Wisconsin status with communities throughout Wisconsin. This organization is committed to sharing birding information, education, and activities that promote the very rich diversity of birding species in our wonderful state.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be cleaning off the scopes between guests and serving treats individually wrapped. Organizers ask that you wear a mask and keep your distance as much as possible at this outside event. The Driftless Center in Lansing will be having a modified Birding Festival on the same day, and this is an activity you could go to after you stop at ours. Both events are for birders of all levels. For more information about the Lansing event, call 563-538-0400.
The overlook is handicapped accessible. For more information about the event in Ferryville, check the Facebook page: facebook.com/ferryvillewi or call Joanne at 608-734-9018.
