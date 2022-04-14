Family & Children’s Center offers Healthy Families Coulee Region in Vernon County

Expectant and new parents in Vernon County have a new program available to them to help build a nurturing relationship with their child for lifelong, healthy development.

The program, called Healthy Families Coulee Region, is offered by the Family & Children’s Center through its Viroqua location. The program is also offered at the center’s La Cross location.

Tita Yutuc, president and CEO of the Family & Children’s Center, said the program began in 1992 at the center’s La Crosse location after President Ronald Reagan in 1991 declared child abuse a national state of emergency.

Yutuc said the Family & Children’s Center was one of the first seven sites in the nation to establish a child abuse prevention program. “We helped pilot the program in the United States.” The program is credentialed as a Healthy Families America site.

The center began offering Healthy Families in Vernon County in January. An open house was held at the Viroqua location April 5.

Yutuc said Healthy Families is a home visiting service that is free and voluntary for participants.

Staff provide support and encouragement to new parents by recognizing their strengths and sharing information. Some of the areas the program provides support include: Strengthen family relationships; provide transportation to appointments; learn how children grown and develop; find and use community resources; learn ways to make a home safer; reduce stress; try activities that a parent and baby can enjoy together.

Yutuc said parents can enroll their child prenatally or up to 3 months old, and the program follows the child until he or she is school-age ready.

“The program helps lesson the stress,” she said. “The home visitor can meet with the family potentially for five years.”

Staff can meet with parents in their home, in the community or at the Family & Children’s Center office – wherever it’s most comfortable and convenient for families.

“We’re very excited to expand to Vernon County,” Yutuc said. “It’s a good program for the community.”

Andrea Pierson, program supervisor for Healthy Families Coulee Region, said so far the program in Vernon County has received six referrals and three families are enrolled.

“We’re in the process of getting the word out in Vernon County,” Pierson said. “We have the capacity to serve about 26 families.”

Pierson said Vernon County has one case manager — Nancy Walters, RN, BSN – and the center will be hiring and training a second case manager.

She said case managers do a home visit after a family has been referred to the program and introduce families to the program, and how it can support them and help them access the services they need.

“The program is voluntary and personalized; if a family has certain goals, we help them achieve those goals, lessen barriers and let them know about resources,” Pierson said.

Pierson said referrals can come from a family doctor, an OB clinic or a school. “WIC is also a referral source.” Families can also self-refer.

Pierson said pre-COVID, the program had parent cafes and activities for parents and children. She said as the COVID-19 numbers lower, staff is excited to plan play dates and story times for families in the Healthy Families program, and make plans for a summer social.

Within the home visits, Pierson said, children are screened for developmental delays, there is screening for pre- and post-birth depression for both mothers and fathers, and goal planning is discussed, among other things.

“It’s personalized – we ask what do you see for yourself, and what are your goals to better yourself and the family,” she said.

The Healthy Families program also provides Prenatal Care Coordination that helps pregnant women get the support and services they need to have a healthy baby. The program is free benefit of Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus.

Healthy Families also offers a Newborn Observation session to each new family, which helps parents discover some of their baby’s unique strengths and needs.

Families who are interested in getting started with the program in Vernon County may call 608-785-0001 or email HFreferral@fccnetwork.org.

Angie Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

