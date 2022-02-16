Family & Children’s Center program provides support to pregnant and parenting moms and families

Healthy Families Coulee Region works to provide support to pregnant and parenting moms and families. It is a program of Family & Children’s Center.

There will be an open house at the Family & Children’s Center’s Viroqua location, 1321 N. Main St., Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A light lunch will be provided. For more information about the open house, contact Andrea Pierson at apierson@fccnetwork.org or call 608-785-0001.

The open house will give moms and families an opportunity to learn more about the program.

The program works to provide support to pregnant and parenting moms and families. Family & Children’s Center staff will visit with moms and families in their home, the community or at the office – wherever is most comfortable.

Healthy Families support moms and families with the following:

Personalized, directed by the parenting family. Full trained professions will share age-appropriate child development and parenting information, and address parenting concerns.

Screenings to assess a child’s overall development, preparing children to do well in school.

Transportation to important appointments.

Activities that babies and families can enjoy together.

Resource network that links the family to other community services.

Parent group meetings where parents get together with like-minded parents for good conversations and some fun, too.

Families can enroll prenatally or up until the baby is 3 months old. Once in the program, staff can continue to meet with the family until the child is school ready. Healthy Families is offered free of charge and participation is voluntary. Call 608-668-2258 with any questions.

