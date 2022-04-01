Family & Children’s Center’s Viroqua location celebrates solar panel project

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Family & Children’s Center’s Viroqua location, Wednesday, March 30, to celebrate its solar panel project which completely reduces the location's carbon footprint.

Tita Yutuc, president and CEO of Family & Children’s Center, said the solar panel project began about one-and-a-half years ago when she was approached by an anonymous donor with a passion for sustainability who wanted to bring a solar project to a nonprofit in the community.

“We were excited,” Yutuc said. “Family & Children’s joined with other grantors for the project.”

She said the project came together with the help of Ethos Green Power Cooperative, Xcel Energy, Hammond Climate Solutions, Couillard Solar Foundation, Solar for Good and Focus on Energy, in addition to three private donors.

Yutuc said it was nice to see the community come together for the project.

Alicia Leinberger of Ethos Green, Viroqua, said the solar array is 62 kilowatts and contains 168 panels. She said installation was done at the end of fall 2021 and it took a total of 10 days to complete. She said the panels can be tilted, so there was no snow on them all winter, and in the summer it provides shade for cars in the parking lot. She said the setup makes electricity on both the back and the front of the panels.

One hundred percent of Family & Children’s Center electric usage will come from the solar panels, Leinberger said.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.