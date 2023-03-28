One in four girls and one in 13 boys will be victims of child abuse.

Danielle Swedberg is the Program Coordinator for Family & Children's Centers' child advocacy centers (CAC). According to Danielle, FCC provided services to 639 children and their non-offending caregivers who were part of a child protection investigation in 2022 through Matty’s Place at the Winona FCC and Stepping Stones in La Crosse.

During Child Abuse Awareness Month in April, Family & Children’s Center (FCC) will be providing free awareness events and presentations at its child advocacy centers, Stepping Stones in La Crosse and Matty’s Place in Winona. The effort begins March 30 when community members of all ages are invited to help FCC staff place blue silhouettes of children in front of FCC’s Winona offices, at 601 Franklin St., as a way to raise awareness of the prevention efforts Family & Children’s Center is making to help protect every child, every day. The event is free and open to the public.

The blue child silhouettes will also be placed at the offices on Main Street in La Crosse, the Drop-In Respite Center building on Weston Street in La Crosse, and at the Viroqua offices on North Main Street on Monday, April 3.

Family & Children’s Center will host events throughout the month of April to help community members protect children.

Signs and Symptoms of Child Abuse will be presented by FCC child advocacy staff Olivia Kudronowicz and Nicole Eiken at a free Meet & Eat on Wednesday, April 19, at FCC’s headquarters at 1707 Main St., La Crosse, in the John Burgess Conference room, from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. To register for this presentation and/or child care, email dswedberg@fccnetwork.org.

A walk to provide awareness for child abuse and sexual assault will be offered in coordination with Winona State University’s (WSU)’s Professor Ruth Charles, social work students. FCC staff and the public who are invited to meet at the gazebo near Phelps Hall at 4 p.m. to walk to FCC. Refreshments will be provided after the walk at 4:30 p.m.

Signs and Symptoms of Child Abuse will also be presented at the Winona FCC at 601 Franklin St., on Tuesday, April 25, from 5 to 6:20 p.m. Food will be provided at 5 p.m. followed by the presentation. Free child care will also be provided. Registration is required for the presentation and the child care by April 21. To register for this presentation and/or child care, email dswedberg@fccnetwork.org.