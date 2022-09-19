 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Family treated for injuries following vehicle collision with Amish buggy

On Sept. 16, at 5:55 p.m., the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a vehicle collision with an Amish buggy on State Hwy. 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro.

According to a  press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Casey McQuade, 45, of Amery, was traveling west on State Hwy. 33 when he struck an Amish buggy that was traveling westbound as well. The Amish buggy had had five occupants, Titus Yoder, 30, and Rebecca Yoder, 25, both of Hillsboro, as well as their three children. The Yoder family was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro with non-life-threatening injuries.

Assisting on scene was the Hillsboro Fire department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service, and the Elroy Ambulance Service.

