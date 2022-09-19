Family treated for injuries following vehicle collision with Amish buggy

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Casey McQuade, 45, of Amery, was traveling west on State Hwy. 33 when he struck an Amish buggy that was traveling westbound as well. The Amish buggy had had five occupants, Titus Yoder, 30, and Rebecca Yoder, 25, both of Hillsboro, as well as their three children. The Yoder family was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro with non-life-threatening injuries.