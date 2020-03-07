Farm succession, estate planning workshop planned

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension La Crosse County will host a follow-up workshop on March 26, providing information and resources on farm succession and estate planning.
The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be at St. Joseph’s Ridge Greenfield Town Hall. Participants will have an opportunity to meet individually with speakers, including tax specialists, to ask questions.
The topics covered during the follow-up workshop include: tax implications of farm succession, fair vs. equal, and dealing with the eight D’s (death, disaster, divorce, disagreement, debt, depression, dysfunction and denial). Farms can also request individual meetings with Extension educators and specialists or WDATCP’s Farm Center staff.
Registration is $10 per person and includes lunch, refreshments, speakers and workshop materials. For more information on this workshop and the follow-up events, go to https://farms.extension.wisc.edu/programs/cultivating/.
Contact Kaitlyn Lance, Extension La Crosse County agriculture educator, at Katilyn.Lance@wisc.edu or 608-785-9593 to register.