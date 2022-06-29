Farmer field days to take place this summer

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and FairShare CSA Coalition, invites Wisconsin farmers to attend multiple field days in the 2022 growing season. These field days will provide information on a variety of production and management techniques, ranging from small-scale weed control practices to mushroom growing, rice cultivation techniques, and utilizing high tunnel production to grow crops that require unique soil or growing conditions.

The field days will take place on the following dates:

High Tunnel Field Day Tours - Eau Claire Area, July 12;

Mushroom Production Field Day and Farm Tour - Peshtigo, July 14;

Organic Weed Control Intensive Field Day - Athens, July 24;

Cover Crop Field Day - Verona, July 27;

High Tunnel Field Day Tours - Wausau Area, Aug. 2;

Hands-on Food Safety Field Day - Wausau, Aug. 15;

Rice Production Field Day - Mequon, Sept. 14.

These events are designed for beginning or underserved growers who manage small to mid-scale diversified farm operations and will connect growers with the information and resources to increase the competitiveness of Wisconsin’s specialty crop industry. Hmong translation services are available upon request at most events. For more information, including how to register, visit DATCP’s specialty crop events webpage or contact DATCP Organic and Specialty Crop Specialist Andrew Bernhardt at 608-572-0512 or andrew.bernhardt@wisconsin.gov.

