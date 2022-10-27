Farmer leadership, soil health summit announced

UW-Extension Madison has announced registrations are open for a ‘Southwest Wisconsin Farmer Leadership & Soil Health Summit.’ The summit will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Dodger Bowl Lanes, 318 King St., in Dodgeville.

Members of the Tainter Creek, Bad Axe River, Rush Creek Conservation and Coon Creek Community, Biological Farming Friends, Farmers for the Upper Sugar River, Iowa County Uplands Water-shed Group, Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance, Lake Wisconsin Farmer, Pecatonica Pride, Sauk Soil & Water Improvement Group, and Yahara Pride Farms watershed councils are encouraged to attend. Registration is free, but required. To sign up, go to go.wisc.edu/d102d.

The agenda includes:

9:30 a.m. registration;

10 a.m. groundwater report;

10:30 a.m. ‘Evaluate Soil Health’ with Dr. Chris Baxter;

11:15 a.m. farmer-led lightning talks;

12 p.m. lunch;

1 p.m. small table discussions;

2:15 p.m. farmer leader-ship panel;

3 p.m. adjourn.

Any questions can be addressed to joe.bonnell@wisc.edu, or 608-930-9850.