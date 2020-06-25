You are the owner of this article.
Farms to Families Food Boxes distributed in Viroqua
Community Hunger Solutions, in partnership with Hunger Task Force of La Crosse, has begun no-contact distribution of Farms to Families Food Boxes for families in need.

The boxes are distributed at the front entrance of the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua each Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. or as long as boxes are available.

Jeanette Burlingame, program manager with Community Hunger Solutions, said CHS and Hunger Task Force have been partners for several years, with CHS sending produce to Hunger Task Force and vice versa.

Distribution of the boxes began May 29, and this is the first time the organizations have joined forces to distribute food directly to those in need. Normally, Burlingame said, CHS doesn’t distribute food directly, but it is possible now with the Farms to Families Food Boxes.

Burlingame said area food pantries are seeing increased demand because of COVID-19 and the Farms to Families Food Boxes distribution offers another option for people who need help with food. Boxes include two or three dairy products and a variety of vegetables.

All are welcome and no identification or appointment is required. When greeted by pantry workers, patrons can simply hold up fingers to indicate the number of people for whom they are picking up food.

For more information, call 608-606-9144

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

