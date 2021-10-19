FCC to require 10-digit dialing code for Wisconsin residents beginning Oct. 24

MADISON – Beginning Oct. 24, all customers with the area codes 262, 414, 608, and 920 will need to dial the area code and telephone number in order to connect their local and long-distance calls. This will apply to all calls that are currently dialed with seven digits.

The change comes after the Federal Communications Commissions (FCC) adopted Order FCC 20-100, approving ‘988’ as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting July 16, 2022. To ensure ‘988’ calls reach the lifeline, providers in 36 states, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan, must transition to 10-digit dialing systems. As a result, calls made on or after Oct. 24, will not be connected with only seven digits. Wisconsin customers with the area codes 543 and 715 already operate with a 10-digit dialing requirement, and nothing will change for those customers.