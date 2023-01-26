February watershed council calendar announced

The following February watershed council calendar has been established:
- Feb. 1: Coon Creek Community watershed council will hold a meeting at the Coon Valley Conservation Club, with food and fellowship starting at 6 p.m., and a business meeting at 7 p.m. The featured presenter will be Andre Paquette of Firefly Farms, who will speak about actions and opportunities that a gardener or land/homeowners can take and help their local watershed.
- Feb. 8: A Joint Meeting of the Tainter Creek, Rush Creek, Bad Axe River and Coon Creek Community watershed councils will take place at the Eagles Club in Viroqua, with food and fellowship starting at 6 p.m., and the business meeting at 7 p.m. Presenters will include Vernon County Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson speaking about watershed council integration into the county’s disaster response plan, and Michael Tiboris, Policy Director and Clear Water Farms Director with the River Alliance of Wisconsin. Following the presentations, there will be sub-committee breakouts to discuss 2023 collaborations between watershed councils.