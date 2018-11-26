The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBank Chicago) is providing up to $125,000 in financial assistance for communities in central Wisconsin affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, flooding, and landslides that occurred between Aug. 17, 2018, and Sept. 14, 2018.
Through its Community First® Disaster Relief Program, participating FHLBank Chicago member financial institutions are offering $5,000 grants to eligible households and businesses within the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)-declared disaster area (FEMA disaster declaration, DR-4402), which includes Adams, Crawford, Dane, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iron, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Ozaukee, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties. Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis now, and continuing through Jan. 31, 2019.
This funding is in addition to the financial assistance previously committed to counties in northern Wisconsin as a result of FEMA disaster declaration DR-4383, which includes Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, and lron counties, as announced on Oct. 17. The application deadline for this disaster relief assistance has been extended to Jan. 31, 2019. Prospective applicants in the FEMA-declared counties of either disaster area should contact an FHLBank Chicago member financial institution in their local area to find out if they qualify for assistance. A list of member banks, credit unions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies is available on fhlbc.com under Membership.
The Community First Disaster Relief Program has provided assistance to Illinois and Wisconsin communities rebuilding from FEMA-declared disaster areas since its inception in 2013. Program details are available on fhlbc.com under Community Investment.
