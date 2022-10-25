FedEx driver involved in one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 82

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Alexander McAlpine, 22, of La Crosse, was traveling west on State Hwy. 82 just east of La Farge in the town of Stark when he lost control of his delivery truck due to a medical event. McAlpine crossed the centerline, went down the embankment and into a field. The truck then came back up toward the highway and got struck in the ditch.