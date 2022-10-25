 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FedEx driver involved in one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 82

  • 0
Crash McAlpine

Alexander McAlpine, 22, of La Crosse, was traveling west on State Hwy. 82 just east of La Farge in the town of Stark when he lost control of his delivery truck due to a medical event, Oct. 24.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears reports a single-vehicle accident on Oct. 24 involving a FedEx delivery truck.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Alexander McAlpine, 22, of La Crosse, was traveling west on State Hwy. 82 just east of La Farge in the town of Stark when he lost control of his delivery truck due to a medical event. McAlpine crossed the centerline, went down the embankment and into a field. The truck then came back up toward the highway and got struck in the ditch.

McAlpine was wearing his seat belt and received treatment on scene and refused transport.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, La Farge Fire Department, La Farge EMS and Georges Towing assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News